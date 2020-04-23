ORLANDO, Fla. — A hot and breezy day is in store for Central Florida.

A southerly wind has warranted a lake-wind advisory for much of the area, since winds may gust to 30 mph. This will help drive temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s.

There could be an isolated shower or storm late in the day, but the better chance for rain will arrive after midnight through midday Friday as the next cold front slides across the peninsula.

Storms during this time may contain strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. There is also the risk for rotating storms that could produce an isolated tornado. The risk will diminish Friday afternoon as storms push to the south of Brevard County.

Unsettled weather will linger into Saturday with moisture sticking around as the cold front stalls to our south.

For Sunday, showers will be more isolated. Lower humidity and slightly cooler air will follow for the start of the upcoming work and school week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters on Thursday face a small-craft advisory with a southeast wind of 15 to 20 knots. Seas will range between 4 to 6 feet.

Expect choppy waters on the Intracoastal.