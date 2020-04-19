ORLANDO, Fla. — A few showers will be possible on Sunday, but the big weather impact for us will be the temperatures.

We are going to turn up the thermostat outside and feel temperatures that will be close to records.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a few spots like Orlando, Sanford and Leesburg flirting with record heat.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible to start before skies clear out some by the afternoon.

Our next cool front moves in on Monday. This front will increase clouds for Monday and bring the chance for scattered rain along with a few storms to start the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Monday with a 50 percent coverage of rain.

This front will not drop temperatures, but it will usher in drier air for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will clear our skies out returning to partly to mostly sunny skies for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will continue to reach for the middle to upper 80s for the middle of the week with morning temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 60s.

Beach and Boating Conditions

A small craft caution continues for Sunday for mariners with breezy conditions along with elevated seas.

Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5 to 15 knots.

Seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.