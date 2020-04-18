ORLANDO, Fla. — Our unsettled stretch of weather continues for the start of the weekend. Storm chances return by this afternoon as a weather disturbance moves out of the Gulf of Mexico and across Central Florida.

Gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado threat exists for Saturday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be around midday through the early evening. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with warm and muggy conditions for Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days for outdoor activities and yard work. But, it will be hot! High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Many spots will be flirting with record highs for the second half of the weekend.

There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower to the north of Orlando. Marion and Flagler counties will see the best chance for rain on Sunday. Most areas will stay dry.

A better chance of rain arrives on Monday. This is when a cold front will move in from the north. This front will increase the coverage of rain to 50 percent for the start of the week. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The cold front will clear the area by Tuesday.

This will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the middle of the week. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper through Thursday before heating back up.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s for Thursday and Friday. Another storm system moves in on Friday. This will bring increasing rain and scattered storms to the region for the end of the week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

If you’re a commercial fisherman or on boat patrol, there is a small craft caution. The winds will be breezy and out of the west at 10 to 15 knots.