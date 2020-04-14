ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like there is a chance of isolated storms for parts of Central Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Central Florida remains positioned in a warm, humid sector ahead of a stalled cold front over North Florida.

Along and ahead of this boundary, isolated storms are possible with the best chance in areas north of Interstate 4. With a southwest breeze, highs will reach the low to mid 90s in many neighborhoods. It will remain mild overnight with lows settling back to the low 70s.

Wednesday will offer a slight increase in the coverage of showers and storms as the front sags to the south a little. It will stay hot with highs in the low 90s.

Unsettled weather will stick around through the end of the week as the front passes and stalls to our south. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures will begin to lower.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80, but the cool-down will be short lived.

A series of cold fronts will continue to impact Central Florida through the weekend into early next week, providing rain chances in the forecast each day.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners can expect it to be breezy for Tuesday with a shower or storm possible. Offshore seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet.

There will be a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.