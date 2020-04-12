ORLANDO, Fla. — Clouds, wind and warmer temperatures are ahead for Easter Sunday after a quiet start to this weekend.

10 to 20 mph winds today

Scattered showers possible

A warm front is lifting to our north. Behind this warm front, our winds are picking up and shifting out of the south-southeast. These winds will be strong today. They’ll be sustained at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts likely. These southerly winds will increase the humidity and also warm temperatures back to near 90 degrees for inland areas while our coastal communities will be in the middle 80s.

The east and west coast sea breezes will become active later this afternoon and evening. These breezes will collide over inland areas by mid to late afternoon bringing the chance for scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The coverage will be low and around 30 percent today. Pockets of heavier downpours and lightning will be possible late this afternoon.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with winds continuing to stay elevated out of the south. These southerly winds will keep morning temperatures for Monday in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front that is triggering a significant severe weather outbreak today in the Deep South will stall out over northern Florida on Monday. Central Florida will stay mostly dry on Monday on the south side of this front for the start of the week. There’s only a tiny chance for a stray shower on Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be back to near 90 degrees for most spots.

The coverage will start to increase on Tuesday as the front starts to sag a little farther south. There could be a few storms that pop up north of Orlando in Marion, Flagler and Volusia Counties on Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s after starting out around 70. The winds will continue to be noticeable throughout most of this week. These southerly winds will keep temperatures warm and the humidity high.

The front will dip farther south by Wednesday. This will increase the coverage of rain to 40 to 50 percent for mid-week. Highs will go from around 90 on Wednesday back into the lower 80s on Thursday. Another area of low pressure could develop to our west and move across the region for next weekend. This will keep rain and storm chances in the forecast.

Surfing and Boating Forecast

If you’re a commercial fisherman or on boat patrol, boating conditions will be hazardous today with the high winds. A small craft advisory is in effect. Seas will be rough and running at 4 to 6 feet. The wind will be out of the southeast at 15 to 25 knots.