ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful and pleasant start to our weekend is ahead.

The humidity will be low and afternoon temperatures today will be close to average. Highs today will be in the upper 70s along the coast and they’ll be in the lower 80s for inland areas.

The humidity will not be much of a factor too today. So if you’re doing some yard work or physically distancing yourself from others with a solitary bike ride or run, it will be a nice day.

Clouds will start to an increase overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be mild overnight with lows only dropping back into the middle 60s. Southerly winds will increase the humidity and they’ll heat temps back up to near 90 degrees for Easter Sunday. There will be the chance for some rain and an isolated thunderstorm or two by late Sunday afternoon and early evening. The coverage will be rather low though and only at 20 percent.

A potent cold front that will be marching through the Deep South this weekend, triggering severe weather there will move in our direction by Monday. This front will not bring us severe weather, but it will stall out and linger over the region through most of the upcoming week. This will lead to an unsettled stretch of weather with the daily chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

None of the days this week will be a complete washout, but the daily chance for rain will be there. The highest coverage of rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be breezy to windy off and on this week.

Surfing and Boating Forecast

Temperatures will be toasty to start this week with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with high humidity. Temperatures do fall back into the low to mid-80s by week’s end with overnight lows in the 60s.

Mariners will find a small-craft advisory in effect for Friday with winds turning to the north at 20 to 25 knots.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 5 to 7 feet. It will be choppy on the Intracoastal.