ORLANDO, Fla. — Cooler air is on the way Friday as a cold front slides down the peninsula, producing scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm for the afternoon.

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 70s to near 80 degrees, making it not as hot as the last few afternoons. Gusty north winds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

After lows in the 50s for Friday evening, highs on Saturday will stay close to 80-degrees, but the cool-down will be short lived.

The front will stall to the south on Saturday before lifting back north as a warm front on Sunday. This will bring warmer temperatures back along with increased moisture for a stray shower by Easter Sunday. Highs on Easter will return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Unsettled weather will stick around into the start of next week as another cold front approaches on Monday into Tuesday.

It will linger to the north before finally sweeping through Wednesday into Thursday, but as long as this feature is nearby, a few showers will be possible each day.

Temperatures will be hot in advance of the front on Monday, back to around 90 again, but with more clouds and showers around, mid-80s will be more common through the middle of the week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will find a small -craft advisory in effect for Friday with winds turning to the north at 20 to 25 knots.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 5 to 7 feet. It will be choppy on the Intracoastal.