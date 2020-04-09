ORLANDO, Fla. — We will see one more hot day before changes set in for the weekend.

Offshore winds will help drive temperatures to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in advance of an approaching cold front. This will send in cooler temperatures in time for the start of the weekend. There could be an isolated shower but much of the day will be dry.

Cooler air will move in on Friday as the next cold front slides down the peninsula, yielding to scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will stay closer to 80 degrees. The front will stall to the south on Saturday before lifting back north as a warm front on Sunday. This will bring warmer temperatures back along with a stray shower for Easter Sunday.

Unsettled weather will stick around into the start of next week as another cold front approaches on Monday into Tuesday. It will hang over north Florida before finally sweeping through Wednesday into Thursday, but as long as this feature is nearby, a few showers will be possible each day.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will find it a bit breezy at times with winds from the west.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 2 to 3 feet. The Intracoastal will feature a moderate chop.