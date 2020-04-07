ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will build across Central Florida on Tuesday, offering warmer temperatures in the upper 80s inland.

Slightly lower temperatures will be found at the coast. Expect a good amount of sunshine with scattered clouds. This will put us back above-average since the typical high for this date in April is 81 degrees.

Fair skies and mild conditions will last into the overnight hours. Lows will reach the mid- to upper 60s by daybreak on Wednesday.

Drier air will stick around through midweek. Winds from the southwest will help drive the temperatures up even higher on Wednesday and Thursday, hovering around 90 degrees.

Unsettled weather will pick up again by the weekend. A front will slide through on Friday before stalling to the south on Saturday. This will keep showers around for the first half of the weekend.

Easter Sunday will be a bit warmer with only an isolated shower before another cold front arrives on Monday with a slightly higher rain chance to start the week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will want to use caution with seas offshore in the range of 3 to 5 feet.

Winds will be from the southeast around 5 to 10 knots.