ORLANDO, Fla. — After some needed rain on Sunday, low rain chances will persist on Monday as temperatures stay close to 80 degrees.

Onshore winds will keep temperatures in the 70s at the coast while it will be closer to 80 degrees inland.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Quiet conditions will last into the overnight as lows settle back into the low 60s.

Drier air will resume on Tuesday, lasting through the middle part of the week. Winds from the south to southwest will help drive the temperatures back above average, into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Unsettled weather will pick up again by the weekend. While there are some model disagreements to the timing of rain with the next cold front, it appears scattered showers will be around from Friday through Easter Sunday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will want to use caution with seas offshore in the range of 4 to 6 feet.

Winds will be from the east around 5 to 10 knots.