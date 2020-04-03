ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtle changes will be found with our weather on Friday as the week wraps up.

Plenty of sun will stick around, but as winds start to turn to the south, temperatures will become a bit warmer.

Highs will be in the low 80s for most inland spots, while coastal neighborhoods will reach the mid- to upper 70s with light onshore winds.

Fair skies will follow for Friday evening as lows dip to the upper 50s to near 60.

The weekend will start off bright and dry; winds becoming south-southwest will promote even warmer temperatures on Saturday afternoon.

After a cool morning, highs will reach the mid 80s.

By Sunday, a weak disturbance could produce more clouds and a few showers carrying into early next week, but the amounts of rain will generally be minimal.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will want to use caution with seas offshore in the range of 3 to 5 feet.

Winds will be from the northeast around 5 to 10 knots.