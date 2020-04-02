ORLANDO, Fla. — April started out refreshing with low humidity and comfortable highs in the 70s.

Thursday will be quite similar, after a chilly start in the 50s for most. Highs will peak in the mid- to upper 70s paired with a light north wind.

Expect ample sunshine followed by mostly clear skies for the evening. Lows will settle back into the 50s again, leading to a comfortably cool morning on Friday.

This pleasant stretch of weather will last into the weekend. As winds turn onshore and the air mass gradually modifies, afternoon high will climb back to the low 80s on Friday with mid-80s back by Saturday.

Under this regime the mornings will be cooler, in the 50s for most. A weak disturbance could produce more clouds and a few showers late in the weekend and early next week, but rainfall amounts will generally stay low.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will want to use caution with seas offshore in the range of 4 to 6 feet. Winds will be from the north around 10 knots.