ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida temperatures have been well above average lately, but Wednesday the trend is downward following the most recent cold front.

As that system sinks south of us, cooler and drier air will arrive from the northwest. It will be breezy as skies clear and temperatures settle back to the upper 70s for highs.

The average high for this date in April is 80 degrees.

A pleasant stretch of weather will last through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon high will climb back to the low 80s, but it will not be as hot as what we had for much of March.

Under this pattern the mornings will be cooler, in the 50s for most. Much of the time will be dry into the start of next week, aside from a few weekend showers.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will want to use caution as winds stay elevated at 10 to 20 knots from the northwest before subsiding late in the day.

This will contribute to a choppy setup on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the nearshore waters, the rip current threat is moderate.