ORLANDO, Fla. — The hot and dry pattern finally will start to break down Tuesday as high pressure slips away and a cold front nudges in from the northwest.

Tuesday's highs at 90 degrees

There is a small chance of thunder to be heard

Before the front arrives, winds will ramp up from the southwest providing a breezy afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies before clouds gradually thicken and the front grows closer. Much of the day will be dry before showers arrive late.

The front will have enough moisture for a brief round of scattered showers, much of which will fall during the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder is possible, along with some gusty winds.

Lows will still be mild overnight, in the mid-60s. The more noticeable change will be on Wednesday when the temperatures will only climb to around 80. This will put readings more in line with the average for this time of year.

Clearing will take shape by Wednesday morning as showers come to an end. Highs will return to more seasonal levels carrying into the weekend.

No additional rain is expected for the remainder of the week until low chances for showers appear in the forecast for Sunday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Winds will be breezy for boaters heading out on the water, leading to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. Seas will stay in the range of around 2 to 3 feet offshore.

The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is low.