ORLANDO, Fla. — After a hot and dry weekend, we will find few changes on Monday but there will be a pattern shift coming soon.

Highs will peak in the low 90s for Monday as sun mixes with clouds. Coastal temperatures will be held back slightly, in the mid- to upper 80s, as the winds turn onshore during the afternoon.

It will remain quiet overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to the mid- to upper 60s.

A cold front will approach on Tuesday, bringing in cloudiness by the afternoon followed by a chance for showers. The threat for scattered showers will continue overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the front lowers down the peninsula.

Clearing will take shape by Wednesday morning as showers come to an end. Behind this feature, readings will return to near the average for this time of year; highs will be near 80 with lows in the upper 50s for the balance of the week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Winds will stay light on Monday for boaters heading out on the water. Favorable conditions will involve a light chop on the Intracoastal and seas around 2 feet offshore.

The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.