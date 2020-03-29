ORLANDO, Fla. — The abnormally hot temperatures for this time of the year hold on for the second half of the weekend.

Warmer weather expected Sunday

Temps in the 90s

High temperatures will be close to records in Orlando, Sanford, and Leesburg. These spots along with most inland neighborhoods will be feeling temperatures in the lower 90s. These types of numbers are nearly 10 to 13 degrees warmer than average.

The typical afternoon high in Orlando is 80 degrees at this point in March. Coastal communities will feel temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today and they will stay clear overnight tonight into Monday morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog on Monday morning.

Temperatures will be warm with lows only dipping into the middle to upper 60s. Temperatures during the afternoon then return to the middle to upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland.

A cold front will enter the picture late Tuesday evening. This front could spark a few isolated showers ahead of it by Tuesday night. The best chance for some rain will be after midnight Tuesday and toward sunrise on Wednesday. The rain won’t amount to much, but we will take anything we can get after one of the driest March’s on record for most of Central Florida.

Temperatures do take a bit of a tumble behind this upcoming mid-week cold front. Afternoon temperatures will return to the low to mid-80s for the end of the week with morning temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another front could bring some rain back into Central Florida by Sunday of next weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

There will be favorable conditions for mariners today. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be a bit breezy at times. The wind will be out of the south and shift to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots.