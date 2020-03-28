ORLANDO, Fla. — Near record heat is ahead this weekend for most of Central Florida. Our abnormally warm March so far is going to get hot as we close out the month.

A ridge of high pressure continues to keep the storm track to the north and the unusually warm temperatures in place across Central Florida. Orlando, Leesburg, and Sanford will likely tie or set new records this afternoon with temperatures punching into the low to mid-90s.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s along the coast due to an east-southeasterly wind. Nonetheless, it will still be warm for our coastal communities. So if you’re social distancing for a quick walk or run today, make sure to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen.

Skies will stay dry and clear overnight tonight and into Sunday morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog on Sunday morning. Otherwise, the sunshine and heat return for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be close to record highs for Sunday with temps in the low to mid-90s.

We will continue to feel the 90s through Tuesday before the pattern finally begins to change.

A cold front will roll into Central Florida Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower late Tuesday, but the best chance for rain will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. This front will not produce widespread, significant rain, however, we will take anything we can get after an unusually warm and dry March.

Temperatures will tumble back into the low to mid-80s by week’s end with morning temperatures starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. These types of temperatures are closer to normal for early April.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will experience breezy conditions on the water today. Winds will be out of the south shifting to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be running at 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.