ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will generally remain in control of Central Florida’s weather for yet another day.

Inland temperatures will be similar to the last few days, reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A weak front sliding by the northeastern part of the state will enable winds from the northeast to keep coastal temperatures slightly lower, in the low to mid-80s.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies followed by fair skies for Thursday night with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

As high pressure builds overhead the next few days, each afternoon will become increasingly hotter. Without the passage of a cold front to provide any cooling relief, Central Florida will find highs soaring to the mid 90s by this weekend.

Many record highs will fall as a result. Other than a stray shower, no meaningful rain is expected through the weekend and into the start of next week. It won’t be until the middle of next week that a front will approach with an opportunity for showers.

Until then, temperatures will run considerably above the average high of 79 degrees, in the 90s each day.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boating conditions will be more favorable for Thursday, with lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Northeast to easterly winds will run between 5 to 10 knots, leading to a light chop on the Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas of 2 to 3 feet can be expected. The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.