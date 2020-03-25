ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will remain in control of Central Florida’s weather on Wednesday. As the ridge shifts slightly south, it will enable winds to take on a southwesterly component and become breezy at times.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s with some inland locations coming close to 90 degrees. Coastal temperatures will be a bit warmer than recent days due to offshore winds preventing the sea breeze from pushing far inland.

A weak cold front dropping into North Florida could have just enough moisture for a stray shower north of Interstate 4, but the majority of the area will see another dry day.

Expect partly sunny skies followed by fair skies tonight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

This very warm and dry weather pattern will hold throughout the latter half of the week as high pressure builds overhead. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures becoming increasingly hotter.

Without the passage of a cold front to provide cooling relief, Central Florida will find highs in the low to mid 90s by this weekend. Many record highs will be in jeopardy as a result.

Other than a stray shower, no meaningful rain is expected through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots will make it a bit more choppy for the boaters.

Offshore, seas of 2 to 3 feet can be expected; there will be a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.