ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide another very warm and dry day across Central Florida. Temperatures will soar to the upper 80s with some inland locations hitting 90 degrees.

Coastal temperatures will be slightly lower, in the mid-80s, as winds come in off the water.

Expect plenty of sun with scattered clouds by the afternoon. This will be followed by fair skies Tuesday night as lows fall to the mid-60s.

This quiet weather pattern will hold throughout much of the week with high pressure in control. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures becoming increasingly hotter as we enter the middle to latter part of the week.

A weak front will approach from the north on Wednesday into Thursday; it would not have much more than a stray shower associated with it, mainly for areas north of Interstate 4.

With Central Florida likely staying in warm sector with southwest winds, low to mid 90s will become common this weekend.

Many record highs will be in jeopardy. Other than a stray shower, no meaningful rain is expected throughout this time.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will enjoy another favorable day on the water with southwest winds of 5 to 10 knots turning southeast by afternoon.

This will contribute to a light chop on the Intracoastal. Offshore, seas of 3 to 4 feet can be expected. The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.