ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat continues to build across Central Florida. This week will feature a stretch of more dry weather and temperatures that will eventually reach the low to mid 90s.



We will be close to a few record highs for Sunday afternoon. Most neighborhoods will be feeling temperatures in the upper 80s with some spots likely hitting 90 degrees. Leesburg has the best chance of setting another record high this afternoon.

Temperatures continue to run 10 to 12 degrees warmer than average. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 60s each and every morning this week with afternoon highs running into the middle to upper 80s.

These types of morning and afternoon temperatures are more typical of late May and early June rather than March for Central Florida. The reason it will stay so warm is due to a stubborn ridge of high pressure that continues to sit over the region.

This high-pressure system is locking in the warmth and keeping out the rain along with any potential late season cool down.

By the end of the week, afternoon temperatures will be reaching for the low to mid-90s likely setting records on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Conditions will be favorable for boating on Sunday. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

The wind will be out of the south to start before shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.