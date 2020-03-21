ORLANDO, Fla. — Our warm and dry stretch of weather will continue this weekend. A ridge of high pressure continues to be in control of our weather. This high-pressure system is locking in the warmth and keeping out the rain chances.



Normal highs this time of the year are in the upper 70s, but instead we will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and on Sunday. There will be a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

Neighborhoods will stay dry with muggy mornings. There could be some areas of patchy fog on Sunday morning. Temperatures will be warm stepping outside early in the morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures return to the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon.

This dry and abnormally warm stretch of weather will continue into the upcoming week. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees for the start of the week with morning temperatures continuing to start out in the middle to upper 60s.

Temperatures will then break into the lower 90s by week's end and spots could get close to record heat later in the week.

Central Florida is drier than average for the month of March and since the start of the year. Right now, all of Central Florida is abnormally dry and we will have to watch the fire weather conditions closely for the end of this month.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Conditions will be favorable for boating for Saturday. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

The wind will be out of the northwest shifting to the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.