ORLANDO, Fla. — You might as well go outside and enjoy the nice weather that Wednesday is offering.



Few changes will be found Wednesday with high pressure in control. Expect ample sunshine with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Winds from the southeast will keep coastal neighborhoods closer to 80 degrees. Quiet, mild weather will continue overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Some light fog could form by daybreak in some areas, but coverage will be patchy.

High pressure will stick around for the remainder of the week, keeping cold fronts away with any rainy relief from this dry stretch.

Highs in the mid- to upper 80s will be common into the weekend.

The next opportunity for any showers will hold off until early next week when the next weak front drops in.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters spending time on the water on Wednesday will find favorable conditions with onshore winds of 5 to 10 knots and 3 to 4 foot seas.

A light chop will take shape on the Intracoastal. In the nearshore waters, the rip current risk is moderate; those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower.