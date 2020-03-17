ORLANDO, Fla. — Maybe the leprechauns might want to forgo their traditional green coats for this warm St. Patrick's Day in Central Florida.



Warm, mostly dry weather will stick around for St. Patrick's Day in Central Florida.

Winds will shift to the southeast, enabling temperatures to run slightly warmer than they did on Monday.

There may be enough moisture to trigger a very stray shower, but much of the day will be rain-free under partly sunny skies.

Quiet, mild weather will last into the overnight hours under fair skies. Some patchy fog could form by daybreak as lows fall to the mid-60s.

High pressure will dominate for the remainder of the week, keeping cold fronts away with any meaningful rain. It will stay warm and dry as temperatures climb a little each day; upper 80s will be common later this week and into the weekend.

The next opportunity for any showers will arrive by Sunday with a front drops in from the northwest.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters heading out on the water will find favorable conditions with southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots and 3 to 4 foot seas.

A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal.

In the nearshore waters, the rip current risk is moderate; those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower.