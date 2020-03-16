ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtle changes are in store for Monday due to the presence of a weak cold front dropping in from the northeast.



This will introduce an east wind, causing temperatures to fall a few degrees compared to Sunday.

Skies will be partly sunny; there is a low chance of a brief shower, but coverage will be minimal.

Another stray shower is possible for Tuesday before mainly dry weather takes hold for the rest of the week.

Highs will consistently run above average, in the mid- to upper 80s. High pressure will keep cold fronts away at least through the weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The onshore breeze will be between 10 to 15 knots for those heading out on the boat. The Intracoastal will feature a moderate chop.

In the nearshore waters, the rip current risk is moderate, however those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower.