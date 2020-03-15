ORLANDO, Fla. — If you want to get outside, today is looking to be another nice one.

A ridge of high pressure continues to lock in the warmth and it is keeping the rain chances away for this weekend. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny this afternoon.

High temperatures will be reaching the middle to upper 80s with a few spots like Leesburg getting close to record highs. Skies will stay quiet and dry tonight.

There could be a few areas of patchy fog for the Monday morning drive. Temperatures will be warm to start with lows in the middle to upper 60s during the morning.

The warm temperatures return for Monday afternoon. Highs will bounce back into the middle to upper 80s. There’s only a tiny chance for a stray shower on Monday.

There could be a few more showers for Tuesday on St. Patrick’s Day and for the Presidential Primary. The small chance for some rain and an isolated thunderstorm return for Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the middle to upper 80s during the middle and latter portion of this week. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 60s so you can leave the jacket at home when heading out the door this week.

This stagnant pattern of warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal conditions looks to hold through the end of March.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Conditions will be favorable for boating today. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal. The wind will be out of the northwest shifting to the east at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today. Wave heights will be at 2 to 3 plus feet with an elevated risk of rip currents. Water temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.