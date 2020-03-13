ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a warm, dry day to close out the workweek with high pressure in control. Highs will return to the mid 80s, much like the last few days.



Temperatures continue to run several degrees above the average high of 78 degrees for this date in March.

Mostly sunny skies are expected along with scattered afternoon clouds. An afternoon sea breeze along the east coast will provide slightly lower temperatures there compared to inland.

Mainly dry weather continues into the weekend with high-pressure overhead, leading to warmer highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Little to no rain is expected during this time outside of a very stray shower.

A weak cold front will approach from the north early next week, causing minor rain chances to appear in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, but heavy or widespread rain is not expected.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Favorable boating conditions are expected for Friday with light winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 knots, turning southeast during the afternoon.

Boating on the Intracoastal will involve a light chop. In the nearshore waters, the rip current risk is moderate, however those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay in front of an open lifeguard tower.