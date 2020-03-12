ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer temperatures will resume on Thursday with winds from the southwest.



Highs will reach the mid-80s, several degrees above the average high of 78 degrees for this date in March.

Expect a good deal of sun with afternoon clouds; the development of the afternoon sea breeze may spark a shower or two, but coverage will be minimal and rain totals will be light.

Our stretch of dry weather continues into the weekend with high pressure in control.

Highs will get a little warmer each day, reaching the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Very little rain is expected during this time outside of a stray shower.

A weak cold front will approach from the north early next week, causing minor rain chances to appear in the forecast starting on Monday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Favorable boating conditions will result Thursday with lighter southwest winds around 5 to 10 knots, turning southeast during the afternoon.

The intracoastal will feature a light chop. In the nearshore waters, a moderate to high risk of rip currents will persist.

Those venturing into the surf zone should only do so in front of an open lifeguard tower.