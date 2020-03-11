ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer temperatures will resume on Wednesday with winds from the south.



Highs will climb just above the average high for this date, 77 degrees, this time of the year.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a light southerly wind, but it will not be as gusty as recent days.

Our stretch of dry weather continues for much of the week with high pressure in control. Highs will get a little warmer each day, reaching the mid 80s by Friday.

The warmth will persist into the weekend with mid 80s forecast both days. Very little rain is expected during this time outside of an onshore-moving shower at the coast.

A weak cold front will approach from the north on Sunday into Monday, but it will not provide much more than isolated showers.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will find improving boating conditions as south to southeast winds ease to around 5 to 10 knots.

This will contribute to a light chop on the Intracoastal. In the nearshore waters, a high risk of rip currents will persist.

Those venturing into the surf zone should only do so in front of an open lifeguard tower.