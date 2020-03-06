ORLANDO, Fla. — The winds of change brought in a round of showers and isolated storms Thursday night and a cooler air mass for our Friday.



Clouds decrease later Friday morning with mostly sunny conditions and a high in the low to mid-70s.

We are watching a second cold front slip into the Panhandle Friday morning and another round of chillier air is to follow.

The cold front sweeping in later Friday afternoon bringing even colder air with it. This front will not have any moisture to work with so dry conditions are expected

A mostly clear sky is in the forecast for Friday night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s in Marion County and 40s elsewhere. High pressure taking control will provide us a dry stretch ahead.

Saturday stays breezy with a sunny sky and colder highs in the upper 50s to lower and a few mid-60s.

We will mix in some clouds Sunday but still see plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures slowly warm next week as we get back to average in the mid to upper 70s Monday, around 80 Tuesday, then low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

We introduce a low shower chance by the end of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Ocean conditions will be fairly rough this afternoon with a gusty wind and a developing north to northeast wind swell.

Near-shore wave heights push one to three, occasionally four feet while off-shore waves climb up over four to six feet.

A moderate rip current threat exists so keep an eye on family and friends and heed any warnings from local lifeguards.