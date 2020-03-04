ORLANDO, Fla. — Another very warm day is in store with partly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds.



Highs will climb to the upper 80s, rivaling some of the record highs for this date. It will stay mild into the overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Dry conditions will hold through early Thursday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop by afternoon in advance of an area of low pressure and associated cold front.

A few storms, mainly north of Interstate 4, could be locally strong to severe. The front will generally be weakening as it passes through Central Florida, with the deepest moisture staying north.

Showers will exit by Friday morning, leading to a cooler and drier weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters in small craft will want to use caution with winds of 10 to 15 knots from the south.

This will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with a building southeast wind swell.

The rip current threat is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of an open lifeguard tower.