ORLANDO, Fla. — Few changes will be found on Tuesday as high pressure continues to govern our weather.



This will set up a partly sunny day with warm temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s.

It will be a bit breezy at times with winds from the southwest. Scattered clouds will linger into the overnight as lows fall to the mid-60s.

Warm and dry conditions will stick around through Wednesday and much of Thursday. Mid- to upper 80s will be common both afternoons.

A cold front will approach on Thursday, bringing a rain chance back by late in the day, carrying through Friday morning. Cooler and drier air will follow in time for the upcoming weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will find southerly winds in the range of 10 to 15 knots by Tuesday afternoon.

It will be poor for using a surfboard with a building southeast wind swell in the nearshore waters.

While the rip current threat is low, swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay within sight of an open lifeguard tower.