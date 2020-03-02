ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like March will be in like a lamb instead of a lion, at least in Central Florida.



High pressure situated offshore will be responsible for pleasant weather to kick off the new workweek.

Highs will comfortably climb into the mid- to upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Winds may be a bit breezy at times from the south.

Quiet weather will last through the overnight as lows fall into the upper 50s to near 60, making it not as cold as recent nights.

Drier air will stick around through midweek as temperatures heat up each afternoon. Mid- to upper 80s will be here by Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will approach on Thursday, bringing a rain chance back by late in the day, carrying through Friday morning.

Cooler and drier air will follow in time for the upcoming weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Decent boating conditions will continue, although southerly winds will pick up to 10 to 15 knots by the afternoon.

It will be poor for using a surfboard with a minor north-northeast wind swell in the nearshore waters.