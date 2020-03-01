ORLANDO, Fla. — The start of March was a cold one with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some of our northern spots dropped close to the freezing mark of 32 degrees.



Temps will dip into the 30s, 40 tonight



Sunday will warm a little into the low 70s

We have a gorgeous Sunday afternoon in store with lots of sunshine sticking around and warmer temperatures. Highs will still come in a few degrees below average, but still reach to around 70 degrees.

Clear skies once again heading into Sunday night with light easterly wind. The wind switching away from the north will keep our temperatures from dropping as much as previous nights, although still a bit chilly. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure remains in control to start out our work week, keeping our weather quiet and sunny. This will be the case through mid-week as temperatures warm back up. Highs will be close to 80 degrees Monday, mid-80s Tuesday, and approaching 90 degrees by Wednesday. Our next system is set to move in Thursday, bringing a chance for showers throughout the day and a drop in temperatures. It will not be as cold, however, with highs in the low 70s heading into the weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Beach and boating conditions look much better today with lighter wind. A couple things to keep in mind, however, is a moderate chop that will continue on the intracoastal waterway and a moderate rip current threat. The UV index will still be high, so grab the sunscreen if outside for an extended period of time.