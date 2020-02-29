ORLANDO, Fla. — We had another cold morning in Central Florida with most falling into the 40s. A weak disturbance moved through early and actually brought a few clouds and sprinkles, but will clear out quickly.



Highs will reach the low to mid 60s today



Our Saturday will hold plenty of sunshine, although a reinforced shot of cooler air will keep us below average. Highs will only reach the mid to low 60s with a decent northwesterly breeze making it feel slightly cooler.

With the breeze and extremely dry conditions, a red flag warning has been issued for a few counties. This means that any fire that develops will spread fast so burning is discouraged.

Clear skies will stick around as we head into tonight. Temperatures will fall fast and make it down into the upper 30s to low 40s. There is the potential that some low-lying areas could see some patchy frost early Sunday morning.

After several cool days, our temperatures will start to rebound Sunday. As winds switch to the southeast, our highs will be able to warm to around 70 degrees.

Our warm-up continues into the work week with highs even reaching the 80s by Tuesday. Lots of sunshine is expected over the next several days and dry weather sticks around.

Our next system will begin to move in late Wednesday and into Thursday, where we’ll see our next chance of rain.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Beach and boating conditions will be a bit rough today with the wind picking up. There is a Small Craft Caution near the coast and an advisory a little farther out. Wind will be between 10-20 knots and will create a choppy ocean and intracoastal waterway. Surf conditions will be poor to start the weekend with a moderate rip current threat sticking around. Don’t be fooled by the cooler temperatures; there is still a high UV index and you could start to burn in only 30 minutes.