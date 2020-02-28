ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a very cool start to the morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and some areas of frost northwest of Orlando.



Highs will be at 65 degrees for Friday



CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, but highs will only make into the low and mid 60s. Dry conditions will continue to close the workweek.

Expect another chilly night for Friday, but not as chilly as Friday morning. Clear skies will continue Friday night, with morning lows in the low to mid 40s.

A warming trend does begin to start the weekend. We will see mostly sunny skies again on Saturday with dry conditions. It will be a little warmer across the region, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks even warmer, with more dry weather. Expect nearly full sun during the day, with temperatures back in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures take off next week as even warmer air surges into the area. Monday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Even more warmth moves in on Tuesday, with dry weather continuing. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will return by the middle of next week as a cold front moves into the area. Highs will be in the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters can expect fair conditions Friday, with a steady northwesterly wind and seas 2 to 3 feet. Surfers will find very poor conditions, with a minor easterly swell.

The rip current threat is moderate for Friday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.