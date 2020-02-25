ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, but it marks a transition into an unsettled pattern that means rain is on the way.



Clouds will thicken, leading to showers and isolated thunderstorms arriving from the northwest out ahead of the next front on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, with southwest winds Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will manage to reach the low to mid 80s.

Showers will continue into the overnight hours, along with a rumble of thunder at times. A few downpours are possible.

As the front lowers down the peninsula on Wednesday, it will lead to additional showers and an isolated storm. Rain may be heavy at times before it clears out overnight into Thursday.

Another cool-down will follow for the latter half of the workweek. Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Readings will stay cool through the weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Poor boating conditions will set up for the next few days especially once northerly winds take over behind the front.

While the morning will be quiet, increasing clouds will lead to a shower during the afternoon, especially for the inland lakes.

Meanwhile, offshore seas will be in the range of 3 to 5 feet. It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard; those entering the water are encouraged to only do so near an open lifeguard stand, due to the elevated risk of rip currents.