ORLANDO, Fla. — A brief warming trend begins to take shape Sunday across Central Florida.



After a chilly start to the weekend, temperatures will continue to gradually warm back up for the start of the new work and school week.

Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures returning to the middle to upper 70s. There is a slight chance for an isolated coastal shower or two, but most areas will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and dry for your Monday morning drive. Temperatures will start out in the 50s for Monday morning.

Dry skies with a few clouds return for Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This high will help keep temperatures warm through the first half of the week.

Morning temperatures will be fairly mild for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will only drop into the low to mid 60s while highs return to the low to mid 80s.

This warm up will be short-lived as another cold front moves in on Wednesday. This front will spark rain chances and maybe a few thunderstorms. By Thursday, this front clears the area and temperatures tumble.

Highs by the end of the week will be in the low to mid 60s with morning temperatures dipping into the 40s and even the 30s for some areas.

These chilly temperatures will stick around into next weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A small-craft advisory remains in places for Mariners. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 knots with seas running at 4 to 6 feet.

There will be a light to moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor today with a high risk of rip currents. Wave heights will be running at 4 to 5 feet.

Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

