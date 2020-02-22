ORLANDO, Fla. — A chilly start to the weekend will give way to gradually warming temperatures.



You will definitely need the jackets and sweatshirts on Saturday as highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average.

Afternoon highs will be stuck in the middle to upper 60s for most of Central Florida even though there will be fewer clouds and more sunshine. There will be a slight chance for an isolated coastal shower, but most neighborhoods will get through the day dry.

It will be cool Saturday night, but not as cold as it was on Friday night. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s for most spots by Sunday morning. After a chilly Sunday morning, temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s for the afternoon.

This is closer to our normal high of 75 degrees. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny on Sunday and it will be much more comfortable for those outdoor plans.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the region for the start of the week. This will lead to even warmer temperatures for the start of the new work and school week.

Morning temperatures will start out in the 50s and afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Our next cold front and shot of cool air moves in by mid-week. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will be mild on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday afternoon will be in the 70s, however, rain chances along with a few thunderstorms will be possible by mid-week.

This next cold front passes through the region by Thursday. There could be a few lingering showers for the first half of Thursday before the drier air punches in behind the front.

Temperatures will tumble back into the 60s for afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday. Friday morning will be the coldest of the next several with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Winds will remain strong along the coast on Saturday and this will make for dangerous along with hazardous boating conditions. A high surf advisory and a small craft advisory are in effect through Sunday morning.

Surfing conditions will be poor for Saturday with a high risk of rip currents. Wave heights will be running at 8 to 10 feet. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s.

A small-craft advisory is in effect for winds of 15 to 20 knots that will be out of the north. Seas will be running at 8 to 11 feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal.

