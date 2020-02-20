ORLANDO, Fla. — We will see one more warm day before the next cold front ushers in some big changes to close out the week.



Before it arrives, plan on considerable cloudiness for Thursday along with some isolated showers.

Winds will take on a southwesterly component, pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

As the front lowers down the peninsula, it will bring in the greatest rain chance overnight into early Friday. However, with the front weakening, the coverage of rain will be scattered.

Clouds and showers will be slow to clear on Friday, especially at the coast.

It will be a cold and windy day with some places not getting out of the 50s for highs. Readings will gradually modify over the weekend as winds turn onshore.

By Sunday, highs will be back to the mid 70s, which is the average for this time of year. Mainly dry conditions will hold for several days until the next cold front arrives during the middle of next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Deteriorating boating conditions will result from this cold front, but those heading out early Thursday should enjoy quiet conditions before winds pick up.

On the Intracoastal, plan on a light chop. Seas will start building Thursday to 3 to 4 feet. Offshore winds will make it fair for surfers, but those entering the waters are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

By Friday, gale force winds are possible as northerly winds take over behind the front, causing hazardous boating conditions.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.