ORLANDO, Fla. — Go out and enjoy the warm weather this morning, because an isolated shower might be possible for the afternoon.



It will be another very warm day is in store as mid-80s return to the forecast for Wednesday. Once again, these readings will be more than 10 degrees above the average, coming close to record highs.

Expect partly sunny skies with only an isolated shower during the afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy Wednesday night as the next front approaches from the northwest. Lows will mostly be in the mid-60s.

We will see one more warm day on Thursday before changes set in with the next cold front. Increasing showers will arrive late Thursday and overnight into Friday as it moves through.

Behind it, highs will be confined to the 60s on Friday.

Readings will gradually modify over the weekend as winds turn onshore. By Sunday, highs will be back to the mid-70s, which is the average for this time of year.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters heading out on the water will find it breezy with winds from the west around 5 to 15 knots, shifting north late.

A moderate chop will continue on the Intracoastal. Offshore, expect seas of 2 to 3 feet.

Those using a surfboard will find it to be poor to fair with waves of 1 to 2 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to only enter the water near an open lifeguard tower.

