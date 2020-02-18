ORLANDO, Fla. — Mid 80s will return to the forecast on Tuesday as southeasterly winds help usher in warm air.



Readings will run more than 10 degrees above the average, coming close to record highs. Otherwise, plan on sun and clouds mixing.

There may be a stray shower during the afternoon, especially for areas north of Interstate 4. Most areas should stay dry though, as coverage will be minimal.

Patchy clouds will linger into the overnight as areas of fog redevelop. Lows will mostly be in the mid-60s.

The warmth will stick around through Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds over the area. Above-average mid 80s will persist during this time, running well above the average high of 74 degrees.

Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday with an isolated afternoon shower. A better rain chance comes late Thursday into Friday as the next cold front moves through.

Behind it, a noticeable cool-down will follow for Friday as highs revert to the upper 60s to close out the workweek.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be favorable Tuesday, although the afternoon will feature increasing winds from the southeast around 10 to 15 knots.

A moderate chop will prevail on the Intracoastal. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet.

Those heading to the beach will find the surf zone waves fair for using a surfboard with waves of 2 to 3 feet.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to only enter the water near an open lifeguard tower.

