ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm temperatures will continue as the new week begins, with upper 70s and low 80s common across Central Florida for Presidents Day.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a stray shower at times with a stalled front draped to our north. Winds will be light from the north.

The warmth will stick around for much of this week. High pressure will build over the area, causing temperatures to climb.

Mid 80s will be upon Central Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday. While isolated afternoon showers are possible during this time, the next cold front is timed out to arrive on Thursday with the highest rain chance of the week with its passage.

Cooler air will be drawn in behind it to close out the week and head into the weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be improving for Monday as winds become northeasterly around 5 to 10 knots. A light chop will prevail on the Intracoastal. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet.

It will be fair for using a surfboard with waves of 2 to 3 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to only enter the water near an open lifeguard tower.

