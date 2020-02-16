ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will continue their warming trend for the second half of the weekend.



The winds will be shift around to more of a southerly direction today. This will help boost temperatures back into the low to mid-80s for inland areas with coastal communities reaching the upper 70s.

There will be the chance for a few showers today. This rain could slow things down for the Daytona 500 just a little bit.

We are not expecting thunderstorms or heavy downpours, just some light to moderate showers could slow things down a little bit for the race today.

A better chance for rain will arrive late tonight into early Monday morning for our northern counties. These areas include Marion, Flagler and Volusia Counties. A weather disturbance is going to clip northern Florida tonight and this could bring the chance for a few heavier downpours overnight tonight for area north of Orlando.

This weather disturbance will move quickly eastward and away from Central Florida by President’s Day morning. There will still be the chance for a few spot showers on Monday afternoon, but the coverage of rain will remain low and at about 20 percent. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s for the start of the week.

A ridge of high pressure will build over Central Florida for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow temperatures to warm closer to record highs rather than our seasonal averages, which are in the low to mid-70s. The mornings will start out at mild too, so you can leave the jacket at home. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s to start each morning for most of this week.

It isn’t until Thursday into Friday that our next cold front moves into Central Florida. This front will increase rain chances late Thursday into early Friday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s for Thursday and you may need a jacket by Friday. Morning temperatures by Friday will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs stuck in the low to mid-60s to close out the week. Temperatures return to the low to mid-70s by next Saturday and Sunday with drier skies.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be a little bit better today, but still not ideal. A small craft caution is in place for boaters. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots with seas running at 4 to 6 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today. There will be an easing northeast and easterly swell mix with wave heights running at 3 to 4 plus feet. The rip current threat remains elevated, so it best to swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

