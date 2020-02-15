ORLANDO, Fla. — A seasonable Saturday with highs in the low to mid-70s is ahead for Central Florida.



Winds will be strong at times out of the east today. They’ll be sustained from 10 to 20 mph. This easterly onshore wind will also tap into some moisture that could spark a few showers for the start of the weekend.

The rain chances will be low and around 20 percent. Skies will be partly cloudy today and we will hold onto some clouds as we head into Sunday morning.

There will be a continued chance for showers as an upper-level disturbance tracks just north of Florida for the second half of the weekend. Rain chances will be at 20 percent for tomorrow too. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb above average as another ridge of high pressure moves over Florida for the start of the upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s through mid-week. There will be a slight chance for a few showers each afternoon.

The best chance for rain will arrive on Thursday. This is when a cold front will move through Central Florida. This front will spark the chance for scattered rain for the end of the week. Highs will return to the 70s on Thursday before cooling into the upper 60s by Friday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters. Strong northeasterly winds out of the northeast at 15 to 20 knots will make for rough conditions on the intracoastal. Seas will be running at 6 to 8 feet.

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will be a stronger northeast and east-northeasterly windswell. Wave heights will be at 3 to 6 feet. However, the rip current threat will be high so use extreme caution and swim near a lifeguard. Never swim alone. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

