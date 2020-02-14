ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like the weather will be pretty nice for a romantic Valentine's Day.



Isolated showers will prevail throughout the first part of Valentine's Day as a weak cold front sinks south through Central Florida.

In its wake, clouds will be slow to clear from north to south. After a stretch of above-average temperatures, highs will start to come down Friday, leading to readings in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Cooler air will be drawn in with a breezy northwest wind.

The cool-down will be short lived with a round of lows in the 50s for most on Saturday morning. However, it will not take long to warm up again, as onshore flow resumes on Saturday, which may lead to a few onshore-moving showers.

Readings will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday afternoon and before climbing back up to 80 degrees on Sunday.

Isolated showers are possible Sunday into Monday, but it will not be a washout. A warming trend will take shape as the new workweek begins as highs primarily reach the 80s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will remain poor Friday as winds shift to the northwest around 10 to 20 knots, causing it to be choppy on the Intracoastal. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 5 feet.

It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

