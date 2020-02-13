ORLANDO, Fla. — Above-average temperatures will stick around for one more day, climbing into the mid 80s for most locations and coming close to the existing record highs.

Winds from the south may be a bit breezy at times on Thursday as the next cold front approaches. Increasing clouds will be found out ahead of this system with an isolated shower possible; the coverage of rain will increase overnight into Friday as the front swings through.

This system will be weakening as it enters Central Florida, so severe weather is not expected. Rain will be scattered as it comes to an end on Friday with gradual clearing taking shape from northwest to southeast.

Temperatures will cool down slightly behind this system as a pleasant pattern takes over. Saturday morning will offer cool temperatures close to 50 degrees, but it will not take long to warm up again.

Readings will be in the low to mid 70s on Saturday afternoon and back up to 80 degrees on Sunday. Isolated showers are possible Sunday into Monday, but it will not be a washout.

A warming trend will take shape as the new workweek begins as highs push back into the 80s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will deteriorate on Thursday because of the approaching cold front. South winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop for boaters on the Intracoastal on Thursday.

Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet. It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard with waves of 2 to 3 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

