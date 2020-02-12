ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will stay in control of our weather for another day, promoting above-average temperatures and mainly dry conditions.

Winds from the south may be a bit breezy at times today as highs climb into the mid- 80s under partly sunny skies.

Warming trend continues



Highs expected in the 80s

Partly cloudy skies will last through the overnight hours as lows stay mild, in the mid-60s.

Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop for boaters on the Intracoastal today.

Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet. It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard with waves of 2 to 3 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

Thursday will feature another very warm day, in the mid- to upper 80s, ahead of the next cold front. Low rain chances will return to the forecast as a result by late Thursday into Friday morning as the front swings through.

Since the front will be weakening, rainfall amounts will be minimal.

Temperatures will cool down slightly behind this system with 70s returning in time for the weekend.

