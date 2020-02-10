ORLANDO, Fla. — Time to go outside and play because Monday kicks off a nice warming trend.



High pressure will maintain a firm grip on our weather the next few days, offering dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

As the ridge slides east Monday, winds locally will become southeasterly. It will start to feel a bit more humid with the flow coming in off the Atlantic.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under partly sunny skies.

Scattered clouds will last through the overnight hours as lows stay mild, in the low 60s. Some areas of fog are possible inland by daybreak.

Warm, dry afternoons will follow through midweek. Readings will climb into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Low rain chances will return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday as the next cold front swings through.

Temperatures will cool down in its wake, back to more typical February levels in the low to mid-70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters will find fair conditions for Monday, but southeast winds may be a bit breezy, up to 10 to 15 knots. Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 5 feet.

It will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.