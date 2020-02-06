ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a warm and windy day as clouds thicken in advance of an approaching cold front.



Highs may rival existing records in the mid 80s. While a stray sprinkle is possible during the day, rain becomes likely during the overnight hours as a gusty squall line crosses the peninsula.

This feature will produce gusty winds, brief torrential rain, and frequent lightning with its passage.

An isolated tornado may also get spun up. Since the activity will be occurring during the overnight hours, it is important to have the Spectrum News 13 app on your phone with notifications turned on.

This way you can be alerted to seek shelter in case a warning is issued, in which you will want to seek shelter in the safest part of your home, on the lowest level away from windows and doors.

The front will clear the area shortly after daybreak Friday with cooler and drier air quick to move in behind it.

After skies clear, it will remain windy but temperatures will only reach the upper 60s. A pleasant weekend will follow with plenty of sun and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Increasing winds will cause boating conditions to deteriorate for Thursday. A small-craft advisory is in effect.

The Intracoastal will become rough while offshore seas build to 4 to 6 feet.

In the nearshore waters, it will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is low.

